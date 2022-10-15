Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Boosted by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VLO traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.79. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.
VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.
