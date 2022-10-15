Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.