Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,192. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

