Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $37.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

EFA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,145,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,615,354. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.