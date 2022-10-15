Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $511.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,546,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,061 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.56% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $511,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,741,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,294,648. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.