Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

