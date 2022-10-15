Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 8.22% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CUT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 1,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

