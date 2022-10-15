Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,212. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

