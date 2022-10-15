Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1,080.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.