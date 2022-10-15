Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VYM opened at $97.45 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72.

