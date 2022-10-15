Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

