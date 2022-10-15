Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.71

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.71 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 71123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

