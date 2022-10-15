Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 818,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $62,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 5,242,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $81.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
