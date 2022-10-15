Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $47.95

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $103.08 million and approximately $14,076.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $47.95 or 0.00250677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

