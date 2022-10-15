Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

