Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after acquiring an additional 257,085 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 228,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 129,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1,957.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

