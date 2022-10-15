VIBE (VIBE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $668,523.83 and $1.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

