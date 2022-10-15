Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,417,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 1,695,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 363.4 days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

CNRAF stock remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vicinity Centres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.