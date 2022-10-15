Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 238.4% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VSQTF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 112,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 751.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. Research analysts expect that Victory Square Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

