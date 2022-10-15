Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Update

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VNRFY remained flat at $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Get Vienna Insurance Group alerts:

About Vienna Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.