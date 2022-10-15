Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 217.56 ($2.63).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.56) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64). The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.70.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

