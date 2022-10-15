VirtualMeta (VMA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $61.64 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 21% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.64 million and $277.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02680294 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,866.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

