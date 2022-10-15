VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. VOXX International has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $133,281.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 9,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,290.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 268,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,261. 41.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.