VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
VOXX International Stock Performance
Shares of VOXX opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. VOXX International has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOXX International (VOXX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.