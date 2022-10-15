Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $8.78.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.