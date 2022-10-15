Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $8.78.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.