Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.11 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00021695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $99.11 million and $24.68 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,116.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00057572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022887 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005103 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.10166512 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $27,754,204.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.