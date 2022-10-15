VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $2.53 million and $1.38 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000229 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.30 or 0.27475052 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010731 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

