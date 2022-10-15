W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
W. P. Carey Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,456. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.29.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
