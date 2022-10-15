W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of WRB opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

