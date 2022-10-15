Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,254 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WALD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Waldencast Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Waldencast by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Waldencast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in Waldencast by 865.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,597,000.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

