Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,254 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WALD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Waldencast Stock Down 5.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.