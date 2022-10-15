Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,254 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WALD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Waldencast Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Waldencast by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Waldencast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in Waldencast by 865.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,597,000.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

