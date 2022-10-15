Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 10,481,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,395. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

