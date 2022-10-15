Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,400 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.36 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

