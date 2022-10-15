Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

