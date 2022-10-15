Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.12. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.