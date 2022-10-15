Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.64.

Shares of MELI opened at $756.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $909.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

