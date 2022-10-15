Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $118.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

