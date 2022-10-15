Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $97.04 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

