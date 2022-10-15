Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.63.

Shares of TMO opened at $503.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $488.26 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.16. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

