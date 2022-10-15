Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,520 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 211,506 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 143,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.