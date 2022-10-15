Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 518 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

