Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $454.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.37 and a 200 day moving average of $511.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

