Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Washington Federal Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after acquiring an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

