Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.