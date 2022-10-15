Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.
NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
