Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

