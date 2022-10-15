WAX Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. WAX has a market cap of $180.97 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,947,596,298 coins and its circulating supply is 2,238,482,601 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,947,155,411.39693 with 2,238,084,824.3413506 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0803978 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,544,887.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

