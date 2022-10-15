WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

WD-40 Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $169.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.61 and a one year high of $255.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

