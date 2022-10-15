Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.39. 19,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 725,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.46.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.85 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Weber by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Weber by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weber by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

