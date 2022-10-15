Wells Fargo & Company Trims QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price to $125.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

