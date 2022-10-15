Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.20

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.20 and traded as low as C$8.61. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 255,378 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7007804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

