WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IYR opened at $76.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

