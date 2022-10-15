WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 38,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:COP opened at $117.96 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

